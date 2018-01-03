SOLUTION TO CARNAGE: Losing 80 lives in accidents on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway during the festive season, or nearly 200 over the past month, is unacceptable, says Peter Herrmann. Most of the severe accidents involved buses and trucks, and he proposes they be allocated alternate nights for their travel and a tight schedule and meticulous control by traffic police and NTSA put in place. Though agreeing that it will not eliminate risks, Peter says “it will avert collisions that occur as buses try to overtake slow-moving trucks”. His contact is [email protected].

WHERE THE BUCK STOPS: As he condoles with the families of the road accident victims, Onyango Alare says he fully supports the ban on night bus travel “if this will help save lives, though we will see a lot of inconvenience with students travelling back to school”. However, this is “not the first time such a ban is being imposed”, he says, and wants the Transport minister to explain why the existing ban had been relaxed. “I wish the CS could either resign or be sacked in view of the magnitude of the road deaths,” concludes Onyango, whose contact is [email protected]

DRIPPING- RICH AFRICA: Let’s tell the world the plain truth, urges Kikuvi Mbinda. “Africa is not as poor as you have heard for a long time. The truth is, it’s Africa that is subsiding the rich West!” says Kikuvi. He quotes “surprising statistics” in a report, ‘Honest Account’, by a coalition of UK campaigners: “African countries received around $19 billion in aid but over three times that much, $68 billion, was taken out in capital flight, mainly by multinationals deliberately misreporting the value of their imports or exports to reduce tax.” His contact [email protected]

WRETCHED ROADS: As the country mourns the hundreds of people killed in accidents in recent days with the blame game going on, F. Mukembu wishes to call national attention to the condition of the roads. Most of them, he states, are in a deplorable state and this, he strongly believes, is a leading contributor to the fatal accidents. Before the roads are upgraded to the required level, as that will take a long time, Mukembu appeals to the roads agencies to ensure that all the potholes are fixed to reduce the incidence of crashes. His contact is [email protected]

TORTUROUS JAMS: Nairobi resident Mercy Wambugu’s biggest concern is the never-ending traffics jams. She would like the roads agencies—particularly KURA and KeNHA— to explain why commuters must waste so many “man hours” sitting in traffic on Mombasa Road and Thika Superhighway, especially those going towards the city centre. “The top officials should try and sit in the traffic for hours on end and they will see the need to do something about it,” says Mercy, whose contact is [email protected]

RETIREMENT AGE: An immediate way to ease the youth unemployment crisis is to revert to the old official retirement age of 55 for public servants, says Samuel Mungai. He blames the change to 60 some years ago for the suffering of the young people, who can’t find openings in the civil service and parastatals. “I hope the policy makers will adopt my unsolicited advice instead of just lamenting about youth joblessness. Lowering the retirement age to 55 will create a lot of opportunities for youth,” says Samuel, whose contact is [email protected]