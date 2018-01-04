CALLING TELCOS: Kenyans deserve better telecom services this year, says Marcus Mambo, while acknowledging that the growth of the industry has been of immense benefit to the country. One that stands out for him is the increased access to financial services, including mobile money transfers. However, Marcus would like to see the Communications Authority of Kenya level the playing field for all the operators. He says: “The CA must ensure that consumers enjoy the full benefits of competition in the industry.” His contact is [email protected]

LEAFY TO MESSY: The deterioration of Riverside Drive in Nairobi’s once-leafy Kileleshwa neighbourhood is alarming, says resident Alnoor Jamal. “When the former governor left office and we voted in Mike Sonko, we were overjoyed,” says Alnoor, adding that the road “is now in its worst state since independence more than 50 years ago”. Blaming the issuing of illegal construction permits without providing adequate services, a terribly upset Alnoor is putting Governor Sonko on notice: “Wake up or ship out…” His contact is [email protected]

TOM MBOYA STATUE: Renovation of the Tom Mboya statue on Moi Avenue is taking rather too long, laments a big admirer of the late nationalist and Cabinet minister. The Nairobi City County, pleads Francis Njuguna, should speed up the refurbishment so that visitors can once again pass by, reflect on and appreciate TJ’s contribution to the struggle for Independence and national development. “I hold dear the late Mboya as a leading nationalist alongside the likes of Mau Mau leader Dedan Kimathi, among many others.” His contact is [email protected]

POST-HISTORIC BLACK SPOT:A futuristic Sam G has a prediction: “Hundreds of years from today, our great-grandchildren will be shocked at how we survived for so long without improving the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, especially the killer Salgaa section. They will learn from their history that, even after the loss of hundreds of lives, subsequent governments did little — or nothing — to stop the Grim Reaper from visiting that road. Probably, and hopefully for them, they will be cruising on a dual carriageway or superhighway.” His email is [email protected]

NIGHT TRAVEL BAN: Thanks to their knee-jerk reactions to fatal accidents, the National Transport and Safety Authority officers might have forgotten that they actually banned night travel by public service vehicles over a year ago, says Joseph Macharia. The main problem, he adds, is that the NTSA directives are never seriously enforced. He is amused that the agency has suspended night bus travel. “The NTSA needs to change tack, but equally important is for drivers to change their behaviour on the road.” His contact is [email protected]

DIGITAL DRIVING LICENCE: As the NTSA rolls out the digital driving licence, Catholic priest Felix Kasomo wishes it could provide a bit more information on this, especially the cost. Says Fr Kasomo: “If it’s true one has to part with Sh3,000 to get one, I find this a bit unrealistic. How can the cost be higher than that of renewing a driving licence for three years, which is Sh1,400? Many banks renew ATM cards for less than Sh1,000. Why is this driving licence so expensive? Would somebody, please, explain?” His contact is [email protected]