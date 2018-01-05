USE OF SCHOOL BUSES: The schools that own buses should ease the agony of their students by arranging to have them ferried from various places for highly subsidised fares, urges F. Mukembu. The reopening of schools, he adds, is always taken advantage of by bus and matatu owners, who charge the hapless students exorbitant fares, as is already happening this week. Using the school buses, where available, he explains, will ensure that the charges are reasonable for the parents and guardians and convenient for the students. His contact is [email protected]

***

WASTAGE: In this New Year, the last thing Pritesh Pandit wants to see is the wanton wastefulness that has been going on in Nairobi South ‘B’ for quite some time, with street lights on throughout the night, which is as it should be, but also during the day, when they should be switched off to conserve this vital energy. For more than three weeks now, Pritesh reports, all the street lights have been burning day and night opposite Our Lady of Mercy School and all the way to Mater Hospital. “I hope someone can stop this.” Pritesh’s contact is [email protected]

***

BANK LOANS: The interest rates being charged on the mobile money loans are astounding, says Jamie Omar, who could hardly believe what he found out after doing some simple calculation. Omar took a loan of Sh39,000 from KCB-M-Pesa, repayable in a month. He later found out to his consternation that he had been charged a princely Sh1,524.90, which translates into a 46.92 per cent interest per year. “Just how is that possible?” he wants to know. His contact is [email protected]

***

UNCOMFORTABLE JOURNEY: A regular flier with national carrier Kenya Airways, Onyango Olare says that “most of the time, the flights are punctual, comfortable, and enjoyable”. However, he cannot say the same about Flight No. KQ 482 to Dar es Salaam, on December 29. He was on Seat No. 17A and next to him was a man, who kept on “chewing some stuff with a disgusting smell”. The man and his substance, known as kuber, made Onyango’s journey from Nairobi to Dar “uncomfortable and longer than normal”. He complained to the cabin crew who couldn’t do anything. “Can management issue a policy guideline on this?” His contact is [email protected]

***

STRAY DOGS: Stray dogs have become a source of agony of Joanne Nyawira, a resident of Joseph Kang’ethe Estate, formerly Woodley. Nyawira is distressed that a pack of scrawny dogs have made her fence their home, scavenging all over the place, and always returning there without fail. She has absolutely no idea where the dogs come from and who the owners could have been. “Who will save me from this stress? Can these stray dogs be picked up by the county authorities?” Her contact is [email protected]