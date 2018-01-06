THE CUTTING EDGE- January 7, 2018

ILL-ADVISED BAN: The night travel ban on public service vehicles is ill-advised, remarks Kairu Kamuri, adding that it will not tame the runaway road carnage. The Salgaa accident on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway in which nearly 40 people perished, which prompted the directive, he adds, “may not have so much to do with darkness, but a flaw in the structural design of the road”. He poses: “Why do these accidents always occur at the so-called ‘black spots?’ Until the authorities concerned own up to failure on their part, it will take much longer to get a lasting solution to the menace.” His contact is [email protected]

BETTER ALTERNATIVES: Also terribly disgusted with the recent decision by the National Transport and Safety Authority bosses to ban night bus travel as a means to end the menace following a public uproar over the nasty fatal accident at the infamous Salgaa black spot in Nakuru County, and many other recent crashes, is retired senior military officer Imaana Laibuta, who is now a safety and security training expert. The decision, he adds, is “as stupid as closing mortuaries instead of streamlining hopelessly corrupt diseases control agencies, building and equipping more hospitals and training enough medical staff”. His contact is [email protected]

DRIVER IMPUNITY: On the runaway road carnage, the authorities are looking in the wrong direction for a solution, says Preeyesh Shah. “Any sane motorist will tell you that the drivers of matatus and intercity buses all behave as if they own the road and commit traffic offences with impunity. Perhaps, the most important qualities needed in a PSV driver are patience, common sense and a good temperament. I believe it is time psyche evaluation by a psychiatrist became a legal requirement for PSV driving licences, with annual reviews. Take the whole corruption issue out of the equation. Save lives by removing the key factor, driver impunity.” Preeyesh’s contact is [email protected]

ROAD SAFETY DIALOGUE: The number of fatal road accidents has reached an alarming state that now requires full public participation in a discussion forum, says Joram Mkunde. The National Transport and Safety Authority and the traffic police alone, he adds, do not have all the ideas that are now urgently needed to tackle this problem. Banning night travel for buses and other public service vehicles, Joram adds, is unlikely to provide the needed solution. “I am ready to share my views.” His contact is [email protected]

AUKOT'S PROMISE: Failed presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot took to Twitter on October 30, last year, after the October 26 repeat poll and proclaimed that his Thirdway Alliance Movement was now the official opposition, notes Prof Sam Chege, keenly following the political developments back home from his base in Kansas, US. The unsuccessful presidential candidate, the good professor vividly recalls, robustly promised to check the government of the day and hold it accountable. “Then he disappeared. What became of the promise, Dr Aukot?”

His contact is [email protected]

ACCOUNT INQUIRIES: A matter Willis O. Aguko wishes Kenya Power could shed some light on, is whether the customer account balance inquiry service by sending a text message to the special code number 95551 still works and how much it costs. Since December 29, Willis has sent three messages, which, it was indicated, had been delivered, but no replies have come through. “Can Kenya Power give us an alternative method of checking balances? And since this number deducts airtime anytime you send a message, can they tell us why they give no feedback?” His contact is [email protected]

PACKAGING RIP-OFF: Shoppers are being given a raw deal by supermarkets, which have taken advantage of the ban on the use of plastics to rip them off by charging them for carrier bags, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. Since one cannot pack food items with detergents in one bag, the shoppers end up having to buy more, obviously to the supermarket’s benefit. According to Mohammed, the paper bags should be given free just the same way the plastic bags were issued. This way, he adds, he and other shoppers will be encouraged to patronise the supermarkets more. His contact is [email protected]

