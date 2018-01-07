YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT: The suggestion to revert to the old retirement age of 55 for public servants to ease youth unemployment is flawed, remarks George Gopal. That, George warns, would not only lead to wastage of skilled and experienced labour but also increase the number of pensioners, another burden. Unemployment “is squarely a problem of a depressed economy and high birth rate”, he says, and the way out is to introduce performance contracting in the public service to give equal opportunity to all on merit. His contact is [email protected]

SALGAA CURE: To end the runaway carnage at the Salgaa black spot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, says Simon Kibias, divert the road. He blames the rapid drop in gradient from either side the bridge, coupled with a sudden curve to one side. “My experience is that of a sudden drop in gradient, giving you a feeling of weightlessness. This, coupled with a curve and warm weather around Salgaa, will remain recipes for head-on collisions involving tired, sleepy and weary drivers, no matter how well-trained they are,” says Simon, whose contact is [email protected]

NIGHT BUS BAN: The ban on bus travel between 7pm and 6am will kill the rural economy, warns Ken Ogare. Many of the traders in the majority rural counties depend on public service vehicles to move their produce and normally start their journey at 5am to reach the far-flung markets on time. The markets close after 7pm, he adds, citing Kibuye in Kisumu, Karatina (Nyeri) and Bumala (Busia), with the workers also setting forward before 5am. He tells the NTSA to “seek more intelligent ways” to curb the mounting road carnage. His contact is [email protected]

UPTURNED PRIORITY: A regular campaigner for an improved Karen-Ngong road, a major artery linking Nairobi’s city centre to its southern suburbs and beyond, George Forest, is upset. He is concerned that there is a plan to dual the Bomas-Karen-Kikuyu road, “which has minimal traffic day and night”, before the “notoriously traffic-choked Karen-Ngong road and others than deserve more urgent attention for the residents’ benefit”. George is suspicious that “somebody high up may have a personal interest in this”. His contact is [email protected]

DARK VILLAGE: As the year began, Gichuki Mbogo says, all was set for his village of Mumoi in Subukia, Nakuru County, to get electricity. However, that didn’t happen. “As I travelled home for Christmas, I had carried some computers to donate to my former primary school only to be told that a transformer had not been installed, 10 months later. My mom still lives in darkness at night, and Gitundaga School should be lit up. I don’t want those children to see a computer for the first when they join high school, like me.” His contact is [email protected]

NOISY NEIGHBOUR: Badly in need of a lesson in good neighbourliness, Thomas Mboya reports, is a resident of David Osieli Road in Westlands, Nairobi. He has turned his compound into a fully fledged welding workshop that makes billboards—definitely in contravention of city by-laws. And the deafening noise from the roaring machines—from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday—is “simply unbearable and a health hazard in the neighbourhood”. Pleads Thomas: “Can the city county authorities, please, look into this matter?” His contact is [email protected]