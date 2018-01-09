THE CUTTING EDGE

ROGUE RIDERS: With rogue boda boda riders increasingly taking the law into their own hands by attacking motorists and burning their vehicles whenever accidents occur, Joram Mkunde has a word of advice for the latter. Says he: “The best solution is not to stop at the scene of the accident but drive straight to the nearest police station and report the accident.” But Joram is also appealing to traffic base commanders to educate the riders on the need to let the police do their work and strictly follow traffic rules and regulations. His contact is[email protected].

SLOW WORKS: Users of the key Enterprise and Likoni roads in Nairobi’s Industrial Area have numerous times complained about the snail’s pace of reconstruction of the roads by a Chinese contractor for over four years, Philemon Wachara moans. He adds: “Watchie, your magic seems to have waned as the national roads agencies never respond whenever you raise this matter. We are suffering from dust and congestion because of this small stretch with no hope of completion. Will this be our New Year’s gift from them?” His contact is[email protected].

CANDLE-LIT WAIT: Nearly four years since Bernard Ochieng applied to KPLC for electricity connection (Ref E24702013090020) to his parents’ home in Ukwala, Siaya County, paying Sh35,000, nothing has happened and the old folks are quite frustrated. “Since February 2014, my ageing parents have had to use tonnes of candles while waiting. Kenya Power should be kind enough to refund the Sh35,000 plus accrued interest so that we can buy more candles,” says Bernard, whose contact is Tel. 0722772937 or [email protected].

ROAD DESIGN: Whenever he sees an extra-wide/long/high load truck, Prof Maina Muchara says, he gets “excited to no end” as that signifies the road to industrialisation. “The reason being that I know that, somewhere up that road, a factory is coming up to create jobs and, most importantly, to industrialise.” But the don is disappointed that “our highways these days have footbridges all over, making it impossible for such loads to pass. Could we be designing roads for traders only and not for industrialisation?” His contact is [email protected].

SPEED LIMIT: The high incidence of fatal road accidents could be due to the inability of the NTSA to push through the right policies to curb reckless driving, says Thomas Yebei. “For example, why allow the importation of PSVs with a maximum speed limit of 180 kph and yet the law stipulates that a maximum speed limit for a PSV is 80 kph? The NTSA should only allow the registration of PSVs whose speed limit has been calibrated at factory rather than the current situation where PSVs fit (and later manipulate) the system.” His contact is [email protected].

IMPUNITY: Lack of respect, knowledge and enforcement of traffic rules and the Highway Code by, especially PSVs, is to blame for road deaths, says Mike Round-Turner. “Trucks have their rule, ‘might has right’, whilst all others operate under traffic impunity,” he says. “No one behind the wheel of any kind of vehicle has any respect or courtesy for other road users. Maybe NTSA should consider employing personnel with smaller palms!” Perhaps 30 per cent of the fines should go to those who do enforce traffic rules, says Mike. His contact is [email protected].