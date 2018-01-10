ROAD SAFETY: As fellow Kenyans continue to blame the NTSA and the public transport sector for the runaway road carnage, Thomas Macharia says he has figured out part of the solution. The authorities must ensure that all PSVs have their number plates displayed inside so that passengers can report careless driving with precision and accuracy. They should also ensure there is a call centre and a web page where passengers can call, text, email or tweet in case they have a problem. His contact is [email protected]

***

FOREIGHN HAWKERS: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s scrapping of visas for Africans has led to an influx of hawkers to Nairobi from the East African region, Kevin Ngari claims. They include many Rwandans, Burundians and Congolese, Kevin says. He came across three Burundian hawkers in downtown Nairobi and “they were glad to share their story”. Kitengela township is full of Congolese and Burundians, he says and adds: “Much as we welcome our neighbours, I see this becoming a serious security threat in the near future.” His contact is [email protected]

***

MATATU IMPUNITY: Residents of the greater Ngummo neighbourhood of Nairobi, especially Highview, Magiwa and Ngummo estates, are constantly blocked by matatu drivers who abandon their stalled vehicles in front of their gates, moans Catherine Wanjiku. Besides, the roads are hardly ever cleaned, she says, laying the blame for the filth and littering on the ineptitude of city county staff. Catherine now wishes Governor Mike Sonko could visit and restore order to the Ngummo and Kenyatta Market areas. Her contact is [email protected]

***

CAR VANDALS: Motorists stopping to shop at Mountain Mall on Thika Superhighway are warned that there is a gang vandalising vehicles at the parking lot adjacent to the highway all the way to Blue Springs Hotel and stealing from cars, says Top Lepski Ochola. Kasarani Police Station, he claims, is fully aware of the racket, adding: “They either prise open the door locks with a metallic tool or smash the rear door quarter glass with a steel tool wrapped in a sock to dull the noise. They then open the door and carry away the loot.” His contact is [email protected]

***

ILLEGAL LOGGING: Pristine forests are being destroyed with abandon, says Maiko Sunzuki. He adds: “I’m saddened, very saddened really. Aberdares, Mau, Kirisia in Samburu, Arabuko in Kilifi and the one on the Eldoret highway near Timboroa. Are illegal harvesters being compensated for their role in the last election campaigns through this wanton destruction? The kind of impunity being displayed is astounding! Remember, as Wangari Maathai once said, ‘nature does not forgive’. One day we will pay for this.” His contact is [email protected]

***

SHOPPING BAGS: One of the peculiar habits of Kenyans is always wanting free things, moans Michael Nyamute, flatly rejecting the suggestion that supermarkets should just give away shopping bags. The bags allowed after the plastic ban are more durable, he argues, so carry them instead of getting a new one every time. “I believe that since the ban came into effect in August almost everyone has a durable bag. Why not carry those bags instead of expecting to be given some by the supermarkets free of charge?” His contact is [email protected]