SLUGGISH IMMIGRATION: With acting Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i now set for certain confirmation in that portfolio, Muthui Mkenya hopes the no-nonsense minister will pay serious attention to the Immigration Department. One of the former Education minister’s first mission, he adds, should to visit the Immigration headquarters in Nyayo House, where the renewal of passports takes an entire day. Another matter he wants looked into is the influx of foreigners given work permits for jobs Kenyans can do. His contact is [email protected]

‘TECHNICAL' SCARE: At 5pm on January 8 at Moi International Airport, Mombasa, aboard a Kenya Airways flight to Nairobi, Francis H. Muhindi recalls, came an announcement from the cockpit: “We apologise for 12 minutes delayed takeoff. The plane had a technical problem so we had to fix it....” He adds: “I saw frozen stares and grown-up men who looked like they were about to cry. Next time, KQ, just apologise for the delay and take off without mentioning ‘technical problem’, which can cause a riot.” His contact is [email protected]

NIGHT BUS BAN: The national economic growth projection of 6-7 per cent is quite ambitious but doable, says Ruth Gituma. But this, she adds, will not be possible with the recent government ban on night bus travel, which will adversely affect the economy. “The number of goods and services affected by this ban is enormous. Imagine the ‘mama mboga’ supplier (of sweet potatoes, bananas, etc) whose order must reach the consumer by daybreak in major towns, courier services and do on. Let’s avoid knee-jerk reactions.” Her contact is [email protected]

TOXIC DUMPSITE: The residents of Ngong town in Kajiado County live in a dangerous environment, says Edward Manqa, worried about a huge dumpsite that has, since 2013, been closed three times. He recalls Governor Jacob ole Lenku announcing last August a Sh2 billion relocation within six months. “But the dumping continues daily, with toxic chemicals poisoning the ground water and air.... It is a shame and an embarrassment that the county cannot provide modern waste management solutions,” laments Edward, whose contact is [email protected]

FILTH TURNOFF: Filthy Mombasa has become quite a big eyesore to tourists, says resident Swabra Mutisya. When a cruise ship called recently, Swabra was appalled to see the tourists walking around the Old Town and clicking away, with the many clogged drains endlessly discharging muck into the streets. This neglect in the resort town, he adds, just undoes the great marketing and promotion job being done by the Kenya Tourism Board. “Over to you, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.” His contact is [email protected]

ROOTING FOR NTSA. The NTSA was driven to failure, says Henry Lisege, in response to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order for it to get off the roads. “Our biggest mistake was ‘to put wax next to fire’,” he says, pointing the finger at the traffic police. “Our problems are mainly driving under the influence, speeding and unroadworthy vehicles and they must be dealt with. I doubt the police can. What is needed is to re-jig the NTSA to have powers to arrest and prosecute without reference to the police.” His contact is [email protected]