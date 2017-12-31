TERRIBLE ROADS: There are terrible roads in Mawanga, Teachers and Murunyu estates in Nakuru town, moans James Wakibia. They are in a deplorable state yet residents are workers who religiously pay taxes and property owners who pay rates and other levies. They can’t put on white attire for fear of getting dusty before reaching their destinations. “When it rains, they have to put up with muddy roads and when it’s dry, they choke with dust. With Nakuru almost becoming a city, it needs better roads.” His contact is [email protected]

DUG-UP CITY ROADS: As Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his team go about fixing potholes on most roads in the capital, Frank Laurence, though making no mention of the lofty election campaign promises, just wants to see the Jubilee team do much more. He hopes the roads department will ensure that works on the roads that were dug up and abandoned are completed. In Eastleigh, he reports, some roads have pools of dirty water that are now breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease vectors. His contact is [email protected]

IMPUNITY ON WHEELS: Incidents of road rage and impunity are rampant among motorists in Thika town, says Bimal Shah, pointing the finger at bus and matatu drivers. Also notorious, he adds, are drivers of private cars who have no scruples about overtaking dangerously and driving carelessly on the flyover and along the busy Market Road. Bimal faults the NTSA, traffic police and local leaders for failing to instil discipline in the motorists. “Are we waiting for a tragic accident to happen and start blaming one another?” he asks. His contact is [email protected]

SAFARICOM NETWORK: It may have taken more than a year but Mathias Cheboi is happy that Safaricom has finally moved to bolster its network coverage at Strabag, Kaptagat, in Eldoret town in response to his complaint. The network challenges he complained about in September last year, he adds, will soon be a thing of the past as the mobile telephony company is constructing a booster in the area. “Thanks, Watchie, for highlighting this and I am grateful to Safaricom for taking the issue seriously,” says Mathias, whose contact is [email protected]

RAILA VIDEO FURY: The furious rage over the leaked video of ODM leader Raila Odinga and his close associates enjoying themselves at a Christmas party has amused Basilio Chabari. The action by opposition leader’s lieutenants of baying for the blood of the person suspected to have recorded and published the video, Basilio says, is really uncalled for. “What’s so bad about the video to warrant the person being hunted down? Isn’t Nasa supposed to be a very accommodating political outfit?” His contact is [email protected]

EXIT 2017, ENTER 2018: Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman is very happy to usher in the New Year, crediting divine intervention, with the country and the citizens having overcome numerous challenges. Says he: “It has taken the hand of God to bring us this far, as we say goodbye to 2017 and welcome 2018. True, we have, as a country, had some ups and downs but it is also good to look at the positive things that happened last year and also learn from the negative ones.” His contact is [email protected]