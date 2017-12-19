The cutting edge

It’s about greed: Paying the public servants, including MPs, good salaries “...will never end corruption”, says Bonaya Nkondo, adding that “this is really all about greed and selfishness”. The law, he pleads, should be strictly followed in dealing with the many greedy public servants. “It’s sad that those who steal public resources go scot free. It’s time they were made to face the full force of the law. Let us learn as Kenyans to eat on account of our own sweat! Big salaries will never quench the thirst of greed that is entrenched in the hearts of crooked public servants.” His contact is [email protected]

*****

Frustration: Keen to cash in on the usual business boom during the festive season, Christine Nabwire applied for power connection to her beauty salon and barber shop at Budwong’i Market, near Sio Port, in Samia, Busia County, on October 30. She paid Sh15,000 at Kenya Power’s Busia Town office and was assured that it would be done. With Christmas fast approaching, she has made four visits to the office, only to be told by unhelpful staffers that it might not be possible soon. “I am very frustrated,” moans Christine, whose application number is Y24602017120216. Her contact is 0721822078.

*****

Make youth work: The many idle young people in Siaya are a potential resource the county government can put to some productive use and enable them to earn some livelihood, says Willis O. Aguko. The energetic youth, he proposes, should be deployed to clear the many shrubs encroaching on the roadsides to improve visibility for motorists. This, he adds, will also help to reduce the accidents that are often caused by animals grazing near the roads. His contact is [email protected]

*****

Full support: The national soccer team, Harambee Stars, deserves “great honour and rewards”, for winning the Cecafa trophy, after edging out other tough teams from the region, remarks Mathias Cheboi. He is also happy that Deputy President William Ruto, not only watched the final match against Zanzibar, which the Stars won in a penalty shootout in Machakos, but also rewarded the team with cash, with more coming from other leaders. “We should all support the team for better results in future. Our soccer team is good, if only we support our talented players enough.” His contact is [email protected]