The cutting edge

Driving failures: For a lasting solution to the carnage on the roads, Ruth Gituma says, the authorities must take a serious look at the quality of instruction offered by the driving schools. As the black spots that have claimed so many lives are fixed, the question that should concern all is: Can anyone open a driving school? What really worries her is that “if anyone wants a driving licence today, it can be delivered without having to step in a driving school”. During this festive season, Ruth fears, many more lives will be needlessly lost on the roads. Her contact is [email protected]

Insurance cover: While the mounting fatal road crashes are a source of concern, nobody in his or her right mind would want to get killed, says Gerishon Mwangi, who is equally worried about the huge expenses in hospitals for the badly injured survivors and their families. The majority of victims, he adds, do not even have National Hospital Insurance Fund cards or private insurance. He’s advising all the people intending to travel during the Christmas holidays to take insurance cover, adding that with Sh2,000 a year, one can get a fairly good package. His contact is [email protected]

Reinventing motivation: The reported suicide by a KCSE exam candidate, who was unhappy about the grade she scored, is not surprising, says Sharma’arke Khalif, adding that he can feel her pain and that of many others who toil for a whole four years and fail to attain their ultimate dream of gaining admission to university. “There is a need for the government to come up with means to address this menace that is forcing young people to commit suicide. Let those who didn’t perform well know that they can reinvent their motivations.” His contact is [email protected]

Powerless community: For about three months now, J. Waseka moans, Shihaka Primary and Secondary schools and neighbouring homes in Mumias West constituency, Kakamega County, have been without electricity, and this despite reporting the outage to the local Kenya Power office. The first report was made on September 28 (ref 3516167), but no action was taken. On December 12, they reported again, but they were not assigned a new reference number. “The whole village and the schools are plunged into total darkness at sunset.” Waseka’s account numbers are 37520921 and 37170253886, and his contact is [email protected]

