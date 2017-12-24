The cutting edge

Remarking exam: The best New Year’s gift President Uhuru Kenyatta can give fellow Kenyans is to order the re-marking of the KCSE exam, urges Prof Sam Chege. Writing from his base in Kansas, US, he adds: “There is nothing wrong in asking the Ministry of Education to re-mark and moderate the results to make sure that all the students get a fair hearing. We do it all the time whenever there is mass failure in any exam. Just do it Mr President. It might save the lives of thousands of candidates. After all, we are used to redoing things. We just re-did the presidential election!” His contact is [email protected]

Kenya’s vote: After scanning the results of the December 20 United Nations vote on United States President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Richard Oginga Abila, having failed to locate Kenya’s name on the list, would like to know how the country voted on that controversial issue. Some 128 countries, he notes, voted in favour of the resolution demanding that the US rescind its decision, nine against it, and 35 abstained. Richard would like to know whether Kenya voted or abstained “or what could have happened to our Ambassador to the UN”. His contact is [email protected]

It’s a grave risk: The traffic lights at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Ngong Road, near the Panafric Hotel in Nairobi, Emmanuel Kung’u reports, have not been functioning for as long as he can remember, and which must run into several months now. Recently, he adds, they came to life for only a few days, and later conked out again. This place, he moans, has literally become a jungle in the city, with motorists’ lawlessness, and no traffic police in sight most of the time, and the grave risk of accidents. Emmanuel’s contact is [email protected]

Kudos to kura! The Kenya Urban Roads Authority deserves kudos for listening to complaints from the public and acting on them, says an elated Sylvia Karimi. In July, Sylvia complained about poor or lack of street lighting on North Airport Road in Nairobi’s Eastlands and Kura took note and has carried out some modifications since then, including the installation of powerful street lights on the Eastern Bypass. “The shoulders of the road were also repaired so that in case of accidents, cars can use the sides of the road.” Her contact is [email protected]

Lethal team: Soccer trophies are won by teams that are scoring goals and not by defending, says Wilson Omenda, flatly rejecting Anthony Safari’s prediction that this season’s runaway English Premier League leaders Manchester City’s defence “will soon unravel”. The Citizens’ lethal striking force, Wilson adds, is doing exactly what is expected of it: Pumping in the goals. “The strikers are busy making their opponents backpedal and their teams to concede more goals. After all, it’s the points won that really matter.” His contact is [email protected]

Celebration: There could have been no better person than regular contributor X.N. Iraki to send fellow readers and other Kenyans a message of goodwill during this festive season. Says the university don: “May I wish all my fellow Kenyans, wherever they are on Planet Earth or anywhere else in the universe, a merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year. Special wishes to those celebrating their first Christmas as university graduates after getting the power to read and do all that appertains to their degrees. Go boldly and make a difference to the rest of humanity.” His contact is [email protected]