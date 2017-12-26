The cutting edge

Sitting duck: Confessing that he’s not a security expert, Noel Wandede says buses operating in Lamu County are an easy target for terrorists because of the wanting escort service by security officers. Instead of riding in separate military trucks, Noel feels it would be better for the armed escorts to board the buses. Also, the distance between the buses and military trucks should be reduced to reduce chances of an attack. But of even more concern to him is the porous border with Somalia, which eases infiltration by terrorists. His contact is [email protected]

Emergency exit: Most of the public service vehicles plying the various routes in Nairobi and other major towns lack a vital safety feature, emergency exit doors, says J. Agwata. And even for the few that have them, they are not of much use as they do not bear clear instructions on what passengers should do in case of a road crash, or just outline how to escape through them. To enhance road safety, Agwata would like the concerned road safety agencies to ensure that PSVs comply with the emergency exit door requirement. His contact is [email protected]

Reckless drivers: Driving along the crash-prone Ngata-Salgaa stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, Samwel Muraya says he was saddened to come across a dog on one side of the road that had just been knocked down and killed. This, he adds, is further evidence of the recklessness and insensitivity that has contributed to the many fatal crashes at the spot over the past few weeks. However, he is grateful to the DailyNation for challenging motorists to care about their own safety. “All of them should heed this call,” Samuel appeals. His contact is [email protected]

Road barriers: The Kenya National Highways Authority should erect concrete blocks of barriers at Sigona on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to prevent motorists from making abrupt U-turns at the spot, endangering other motorists and their passengers, urges a road safety-conscious Lucy Gakaria. The drums put at the place have been removed by motorists from both sides of the road, Lucy says. She is worried that a bad incident could occur anytime. “Please act quickly,” Lucy pleads. Her contact is [email protected]

‘Militarised’ Zimbabwe: Prof Maina Muchara is alarmed about the apparent militarisation of Zimbabwe since the removal of then-President Robert Mugabe. The most glaring evidence is the appointment of senior military officers to top political and other civilian posts. Soon, Zimbabweans, like Libyans, might wish Mugabe were back, the don warns and adds: “Any person who gets power through extrajudicial means soon shows his extrajudicial colours.” The professor, however, wishes Zimbabweans the best. His contact is [email protected]