The cutting edge - December 28

Discriminatory law: Though impressed with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who placed a big advert in the newspapers sending “some unspecified people festive season’s greetings”, Githuku Mungai is unhappy about his apparent embrace of a motion passed by local MCAs. “He did not specify if the greetings were meant for Kiambu residents or all Kenyans. We had expected to hear from the governor if he would reject the motion as it’s discriminatory. All Kenyans should be free to look for their daily bread in Kiambu.” His contact is [email protected].

Boy-Girl debate: The talk about the boy child being allegedly overtaken by the girl is one D. K. Mwangi won’t buy. While focusing on the top two girls in the KCSE examination results, Mwangi adds, people are missing the bigger picture with that hullabaloo. It is, he explains, the fact that 60 per cent of those who scored C+ and above, automatically qualifying for university admission, were boys. “While the girls are doing a lot better than before, we would like to see a 50-50 per cent parity achieved,” Mwangi declares. His contact is [email protected]

Undue pressure: Assuming the KCSE exam results were accurate, Henry Lisege says, the problem is the parents. He cites American surgeon Ben Carson, who, in his book Think Big, is highly critical of middle- and upper middle-income families. Dr Carson says these parents never achieved but try to take over their children’s lives and decide their future while forcing them to excel where they themselves failed. “Let’s hope the new system of education will help to bring out the real talents in children,” says Henry. His contact is [email protected]

Measure of ability: As the candidates who excelled in the KCSE exam continue to savour their glory, there is still a lot of work to be done to put them on the right track as they wait for university admission, says F. Mukembu. “The majority of them lack a sense of direction, hence the need to do something about it,” says Mukembu and proclaims: “The grade one gets in the exam is not a reflection of total ability. “There is still a lot to be done with proper guidance, as life is much more than academic performance.” His contact is [email protected]

Real Christmas: The birth of Jesus Christ, Lemargeroi Saruni notes, stands out as a symbol of hope for all time. In his ministry, Lemargeroi adds, Christ envisioned a new world “where the last would come first and justice would roll down like mighty waters, echoing the words of the old Hebrew prophets”. The Christians’ duty during Christmas “is to offer prayers and sing praises to God for all the gifts we have been given, but also to act on the teachings of Jesus to bring hope to the people and places left in darkness”. His contact is [email protected]

