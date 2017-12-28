THE CUTTING EDGE

NEW YEAR DREAM: As the New Year approaches, Carey Yiembe says he dreamt about being in 2018. In the dream, the newly unveiled Cabinet reflects the face of Kenya, the 2017 KCSE exam results have been nullified “as our children are not that stupid to have failed en masse”, traffic police and NTSA staff do not solicit bribes and the KeNHA has fixed all the potholes, the highways have been properly marked “and Kenyans are once again on talking terms after the political comedy that lasted from August to December”. His contact is [email protected]

***

EXAMS PAY DELAY: Even as he congratulates the Kenya National Examinations Council for the speedy release of this year’s KCSE examination results, P. K. Njuguna, a teacher in Murang’a County, wishes the Knec could similarly speedily pay its invigilators. Njuguna claims that he provided that vital service in 2016 but has not been paid his dues. Despite the long wait, he was again hired this year and diligently did the job, the pending payment notwithstanding. He is worried that the two payments could be delayed even further. His contact is [email protected]

***

ROAD CARNAGE CULPRITS: To blame for a large number of the increasing incidents of the carnage on the roads are careless motorcyclists, especially the boda boda operators, says F. Mukembu. They blatantly flout traffic rules, needlessly causing many of the deaths and injuries to them and their passengers. The only remedy, he adds, is for the NTSA and the Traffic Department of the National Police Service to take the bull by the horns and begin to stringently enforce traffic rules and regulations throughout the country. His contact is [email protected]

***

WASTED LIGHTING: The Mulika Mwizi campaign, in which high-mast floodlights are installed in residential areas, is a good idea that helps to enhance security, says Festus Mbuimwe. He is, however, pained by the wastefulness sadly associated with the project. The lamps are left burning day and night and reports to Nairobi City County officers and Kenya Power staff have not yielded any respite. He has personally emailed to report that the mast at Ridgeways Estate near the police post provides light during the day that nobody needs. His contact is [email protected]

***

CALLING DAUGHTER: Veteran Congolese musician Djo Djo Ikomo, formerly of TPOK Jazz and Orchestra Veve, through his Kenyan acquaintance Njoroge Kibe, is seeking to be reunited with his daughter. He first came to Kenya in 1980 and returned to Kinshasa in 1985 for a relative’s funeral but stayed on. In Kenya, the now-ageing musician had a daughter, Brigitte, to whom he wishes to bequeath his property in DR Congo. She and her mother can contact Djo Djo on +243998534882/+243850799303 or Njoroge on 0724688004 or [email protected]

***

READER'S COMPLIMENT: Happy holidays to all, says an elated Taabu Tele, adding: “While everybody retreats to make merry this festive season, Watchie remains in his station to dish out barbs to the wayward and bouquets to deserving people and institutions. Only the indefatigable Watchie continues to demand the very best of us, promoting the uncomfortable walk along the narrow path of virtue supported by the faithful army of contributors led by university don X. N. Iraki and the thoughtful Ruth Gituma, among others.” His contact is [email protected]