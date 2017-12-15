By EDITORIAL

Kenya’s Harambee Stars take on Zanzibar in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) final at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, on Sunday.

This presents a golden opportunity for the national team to redeem its dwindling fortunes with a victory, which should boost its confidence in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Victory will be a good start for Belgian Paul Put, who has just served one month as head coach. Kenya is hosting the event for the first time since 2013.

CUP OF NATIONS

Five countries withdrew from the championships — Somalia, Zimbabwe, Eritrea, Djibouti and Sudan — but the tournament has gone on well.