All the best to the Stars
Saturday December 16 2017
Kenya’s Harambee Stars take on Zanzibar in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) final at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, on Sunday.
This presents a golden opportunity for the national team to redeem its dwindling fortunes with a victory, which should boost its confidence in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Victory will be a good start for Belgian Paul Put, who has just served one month as head coach. Kenya is hosting the event for the first time since 2013.
CUP OF NATIONS
Five countries withdrew from the championships — Somalia, Zimbabwe, Eritrea, Djibouti and Sudan — but the tournament has gone on well.
After Cecafa, Harambee Stars will focus on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where Kenya has so far lost 2-1 to Sierra Leone. The group also has Ghana and Ethiopia. The last time Kenya qualified for the Africa Cup of nations was in 2004.
We call on fans to turn out in numbers in Machakos to cheer Harambee Stars to victory on Sunday. In the meantime, FKF should embark on preparing the Stars for the forthcoming continental assignments.