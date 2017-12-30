State House and Treasury will also have to address Kenyans on the question of the rapidly expanding national debt.

The economy then took a double hit from the deeply divisive politics for which Kenya is unfortunately becoming renowned for.

It is easy to see why so many Kenyans say that they want to see the back of Year 2017.

It has been a difficult 12 months for millions of wananchi on more than one score. The first half of the year was marked by a steep rise in the cost of living made worse by one of the severest droughts the region has experienced for a decade.

It is natural that political competition in a setting in which there are two strong coalitions facing off in an election should lead to some divisions within society.

However, the 2017 elections, like the 2007 and 2013 votes that came before, have left society as polarised — if not even more poisonously divided — than it was a decade ago when a controversial election was followed by weeks of bloodletting.

PRESIDENTIAL VOTE

Everyone has a firm opinion on the question of the presidential vote and the merits and demerits of the process on August 8 and October 26, depending on where one stands on the political divide.

One issue, though, should be beyond question: That it is in the interest of all Kenyans that a formula should be found to reunite the country and find a common-sense approach to forge forward. This is an essential pre-requisite if Kenya is to achieve its economic goals of lifting the great majority out of poverty.

In this regard, the religious establishment, the business community and civil society are right in urging President Kenyatta, in particular, to see the need to engage his rivals in a “national conversation” that seeks to settle the ugly issues raised by the 2017 electioneering period and, if necessary, to adopt structural reforms to ensure elections do not serve to sunder rather than unite the country.

PRESSING ISSUES

There are many other pressing issues on the table which means that 2018 could well be as challenging as the past year has been.

Far-reaching reforms in the education sector are on the cards. The intentions behind the various policy proposals – including the adoption of a new curriculum, enrolment of students into the National Hospital Insurance Fund, redeployment of headteachers and aiming for 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school – are noble.

However, Ministry of Education officials should heed the call for caution in implementing these far-reaching changes. Obtaining full stakeholder buy-in, rolling out the bigger changes in phases and seeking to engage in dialogue with all players will help to avoid creating a mess in this most critical of sectors.

Looking more broadly at the health of the economy, an issue closest to the hearts of all, 2018 could be a decisive year on many fronts.

TOUGH DECISIONS

Away from the heat of the election season in the past year, many tough decisions will have to be taken.

The debate on the bank interest rate capping regime will intensify.

Decision-makers will have to find the right balance between an approach that allows greater lending to key sectors while not rewarding the banks that appear to have hoarded credit to force a policy change. Punishing long-suffering borrowers by reverting to the previous free-for-all which only benefited banks and their shareholders is not an option.

There has to be a middle-ground option that affords a level of regulation while ensuring borrowers can access funds.

NATIONAL DEBT

State House and Treasury will also have to address Kenyans on the question of the rapidly expanding national debt and how that will be managed without triggering a crash of the economy down the line. An accounting of what the funds borrowed have accomplished should also be done.

At the end of the day, as 2017 comes to a close, it is essential that those in power recognise that Kenya is yet to meaningfully heal from the scars of its broken politics highlighted in the last three election cycles.