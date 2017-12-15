By EDITORIAL

The enactment of the Constitution in 2010 paved the way for far-reaching revisions and amendments of existing laws to create a fair and clear framework for adjudication of disputes.

Several amendments have been made, although largely those with a bearing on politics, which indeed, dominates public discourse. But there are some fundamental yet covert stipulations that have been ignored.

In this category is the provision of mandatory death sentence that remains etched in the statutes in complete abrogation of the constitutional remit.

The challenge with the mandatory death sentence as construed in the Penal Code is that it ties the hands of the judges; there is no jurisdictional discretion to determine or entertain mitigating circumstances and give room for lesser sentence.

To be sure, the offences that carry death penalty are murder, robbery with violence and treason.

CAPITAL OFFENCE

On occasions, judges have found themselves in the unsettling situation, where although an offender may be truly guilty of capital offence, the circumstances may not necessarily merit death sentence; forcing them to opt for acquittal for lack of an alternative.

This is the context that has informed the ruling by the Supreme Court in a case filed by convicts facing death sentence.

The court seeks to clarify the constitutional confusion, hence it has declared that mandatory death sentence is an illegality and should be expunged from the books.

Textually, the court argues, death penalty per se may remain in the books, but it should not be mandatory.

CONTROVERSIAL LAW

In other words, the law should provide a continuum that gives courts the latitude to determine each capital offence on merit and pronounce themselves appropriately as situation may so dictate.

For a good measure, the Supreme Court has submitted its ruling over the matter to Parliament and the Kenya Law Reform with the express intention of having them initiate the process of amending the applicable statues.