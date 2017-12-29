By EDITORIAL

The government ought to move with haste to clear the air over the new curriculum which is widely expected to be put implemented starting from the new term that begins on Tuesday.

Although it promises to improve the standards of education and quality of teaching, there are still teething problems that need to be addressed in the short term.

In the same vein, clarity is also needed with regard to the implementation of the free day secondary education to ensure that there is no confusion or conflict once the programme is rolled out next week.

Understandably, many schools lack sufficient resources to provide quality education, ranging from lack of enough teachers, books, appropriate teaching aids, infrastructure and other amenities that would make learning easier and better.

REFORMS

As such, once the reforms are implemented, there is need for the relevant authorities to regularly audit schools with a view to establishing their needs and putting in place a mechanism that will address the challenges as they arise from time to time.

The move to provide access to education to as many young people as is practically possible is most welcome, but this ought to go hand in hand with a quality assurance so that those who graduate from these institutions have the appropriate skills to meet the demands of Kenya’s growing economy.

Even as this is done, the challenges arising from the working conditions of teachers should be addressed systematically to ensure that the academic calendar is not disrupted needlessly as has happened this year and in the recent past.

STRIKES

On the one hand, the government ought to ensure that the welfare of teachers is addressed. On the other, teachers and their unions should not use strikes, or the threat of strikes, as their first option whenever they disagree with their employer.

Consultation, mutual respect and consideration for the well-being and the future of Kenya’s children must be guiding lights in the management of the education sector.