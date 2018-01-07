By EDITORIAL

The Champion of Champions boxing championships ended on Saturday at Kaloleni Social Hall with boxers battling for selection to the Kenya team to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, due in Australia from April 4 to 15.

However, the general poor standards of the game manifested by the boxers, referees and judges should not go unmentioned. The technical bench now has its work cut out for it if Kenya is to post good results in the ‘Club’ Games, having only won a bronze from the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland.

The poor officiating was not as rampant as in the final leg of the National Boxing League in Mombasa, an indication that these cases were deliberate to deny some boxers victory.

ARCHAIC METHODS

Most boxers’ techniques were wanting and must be improved urgently. However, there is huge talent but the archaic methods of coaching will not produce the best in our boxers.

Again, most officials seem not to know how to score using the computer system, hence the mess in declaring the winners. Perhaps Kenyan referees, judges and coaches need refresher courses to update and upgrade themselves on the dynamism of the sport.

More so, such a big boxing event ought to be held in a conducive environment. Subjecting boxers and fans to a deplorable, dilapidated venue as Kaloleni was awful. The Nairobi County government should renovate this hall, which has produced great sporting talent for the nation over the years.