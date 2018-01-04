This achievement during a difficult political period should serve as a source of inspiration to do more.

According to the Kenya Tourism Board, 786,765 international visitors arrived in Kenya between January and October last year, up from 729,682 the previous year.

By EDITORIAL

Whenever there is political uncertainty, instability or violence, one of the sectors that takes a direct hit is tourism. And it’s simply because many people are so sensitive about their safety that they will not travel if it is not guaranteed.

It is, therefore, encouraging to note that our tourism industry defied the long electioneering period in the last quarter of the year, posting impressive results.

That tourism grew by 7.8 per cent in the 10 months to October last year, deep in the election season is a development that the country needs to build upon for greater success and economic prosperity.

After all, the service industry has a great multiplier effect on other sectors.

POLITICAL TENSION

The numbers were boosted by arrivals from the US and China. The two accounted for 16.3 per cent and 14.1 per cent tourism growth, respectively.

This achievement during a difficult political period should serve as a source of inspiration to do more. With the political tension having substantially cooled down, the players in all the sectors should get down to work to boost the economy.

The United Kingdom, the second-largest source of tourists to Kenya, recorded a growth of 7.5 per cent, while Uganda, the fourth largest, precluded 7.2 per cent.