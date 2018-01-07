By EDITORIAL

Access to secondary education remains one of the main challenges facing the sector. Many bright but needy children hardly join high school or drop out because of lack of fees, which is the reason the government is rolling out several initiatives to open up opportunities to all eligible candidates.

This year, the government has doubled capitation to secondary schools to take care of tuition and make it possible for students to learn free of charge in day schools and streams.

Hence, parents will only pay for accommodation and living expenses. At the same time, the government has distributed free textbooks to schools at a cost of Sh7.5 billion to reduce learning costs.

Over the years, the government has allocated funds for bursaries with the express objective of supporting bright but needy students in secondary school.

However, the bursary is allocated through the constituencies in line with an Act of Parliament passed a few years ago to localise disbursement.

LACK OF FEES

Despite all this, many bright and needy students cannot go to school. Reports inNation.co.kedetail how many students who qualified for Form One admission might miss out due to lack of fees.

This brings to question the effectiveness of the bursary. While the objective was noble, it seems the constituency model is not working. Previously, the bursary was handled by the Education ministry and the funds sent directly to schools. However, it was abused.

After years of experimenting with the constituency model, it is evident that it is severely compromised.

First, the criteria for picking beneficiaries is so skewed not all deserving students get the cash. Second, those who do get only part of the allocation. Third, the disbursements always delay.