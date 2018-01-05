That SportPesa financed all these teams implies their withdrawal is a spanner in the works.

Kenya’s national teams and clubs face a tumultuous season ahead following the decision by betting company SportPesa to pull the plug on several sports sponsorship deals over increased taxation.

This year is heavy with key fixtures, including the Sevens Rugby World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Women’s Volleyball World Championships. Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards carry Kenya’s flag to continental club competitions while the Harambee Stars will also be out to get their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals campaign back on track after losing the opening match of the qualifiers to Sierra Leone last year.

