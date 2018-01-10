By EDITORIAL

The health sector has been grappling with many challenges. Last year, public health services ground to a halt due to long-drawn out strikes by doctors and nurses over poor terms and conditions of service before deals were made and workers resumed.

At the heart of the problem is poor funding and structural deficiencies. Compounding this is corruption, wastage and mismanagement. Public hospitals suffer chronic shortage of equipment and consumables. Facilities are run-down and overstretched.

With the introduction of counties in 2013, health was devolved as per the Constitution and, comparatively, that has improved medical care, though not to the desirable levels.

But that came with glitches as the shift was sudden and counties were unprepared for such a complicated sector that requires high-level competencies.

SUPPORT HEALTHCARE

Against this backdrop, Kenyans appreciate the pledge by the World Health Organisation to support healthcare. Yesterday, the recently elected WHO chief executive Tedros Adhanom Gbebreyesus, who is visiting, committed to strengthening Kenya’s healthcare systems, including financial and technical assistance.

The country needs to equip public hospitals with modern facilities, more so to manage emerging and terminal diseases, including cancer, which is turning out to be a major killer even as HIV/Aids and common diseases such as malaria remain acute challenges.

More profound is technical assistance to build capacity of health professionals to manage these diseases and help to reduce the cost of seeking specialised treatment abroad.

ENHANCE RESEARCH

Also, the country needs to enhance research into prevention, treatment and care of these diseases.

However, partnership and donor support are contingent on having transparent and efficient systems.