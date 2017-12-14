By EDITORIAL

The governors who took office three months ago have their work cut out. Things have been tough for them as they have operated without capitation from the National Treasury until a week ago.

The contestation over the presidential vote and the subsequent repeat election paralysed government business and affected the counties.

However, we have now turned the bend.

From Thursday, the governors are at the Coast for an induction to enable them understand their roles and responsibilities.

Top of the mind is their role in deepening devolution, a task they share with the central government. It is important to emphasise this fact because of the experience of the past four years.

Often times, attempts were made to sabotage or derail devolution as the central government kept interfering with the counties.

Inasmuch as the political establishment pronounced itself positively on devolution, in practice it exhibited a rather hostile attitude, signalling that if it had its way, powers should have been retained at the centre.

But county leaders have not made things any better.

Whereas remarkable achievements have been realised as resources went to the counties and people got a chance to make decisions on their destiny, the counties quickly turned into corruption hubs.

Mismanagement, of public resources have come to define the county operations. The chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, told the governors that the agency was pursuing some 100 cases involving county officials; indicating how widespread the vice goes.

The governors have a chance to make a difference.

After four years of experimenting with counties, time has come for them to show progression.

They should wean themselves from depending on the National Treasury for their upkeep.

Thus, they have to devise county-based economic strategies to generate own resources. Importantly, they must fight corruption and other vices that have stalled county operations.