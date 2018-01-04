Some counties are averse to non-locals investing within their locales.

By EDITORIAL

The harsh reality is dawning on county governments that they can no longer depend on the National Treasury for upkeep.

They have to explore other options to raise funds to survive and deliver services.

Although the principle of having counties was to ensure equitable distribution of national resources, with the Constitution determining that at least 15 per of the incomes go to the devolved units, that ought not to be the means for their survival.

Counties have potential to excel and the broader intention is to empower them to exploit whatever resources or capabilities are within their jurisdiction to thrive.

But this has been lacking. In fact, there is evidence of revenue collections having dropped significantly under county administrations compared to the era of local authorities as attention focused on government subventions.

FUNDING

At any rate, it always delays. In the regard, they are contemplating ways and means of reaching out to private investors and donors to generate additional incomes.

Private investors can be instrumental in growth of counties by initiating projects, injecting cash and providing job opportunities to residents.

PAROCHIAL POLITICS

And it does not need to be big-time investors but even local organised groups. Challenge, however, is that the counties have not provided a conducive environment for that.

Insidious and parochial politics abound. Added to this is poor infrastructure and restrictive business practices that impede investments. Of late, some counties have declared that companies operating in their territories have to employ majority of their people, oblivious of the fact that the jobs require skills.