By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The Non-Governmental Organisation Coordination Board has been in the news for months and for the wrong reasons.

It has become a tool working at the behest of the government to frustrate civil society organisations perceived to be critical of the administration.

It has been selective in application of what it purports to be law and doing it in a manner that leaves no doubt about its ill intentions.

Civil society plays a critical role in the enhancement of democratic goals.

CONSTITUTION

When they criticise or oppose the government, they have a right that is protected in the Constitution.

This week, the High Court ruled that the board has been violating the law by continuously fighting the Africa Centre for Open Governance (Africog), among other groups, and attempting to use other state agencies such as the Central Bank and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to intimidate and torment the lobbies.

Consequently, the court has stopped the board from interfering with, intimidating and fighting the organisation.

We hope this will put a stop to the era of using State apparatus to fight civil society.

APPRAISAL

Such were the dubious practices associated with the single-party rule back in the Kanu days.

Yet we have turned the corner. The return of such practices is a let-down in this age of the expanded democratic space fortified by an elaborate and progressive Constitution, is retrogressive and must be stopped once and for all.

In fact, it is also time to put search light on the NGO Board, its remit and governance.

Chief Executive Fazul Mahamed himself ought to be investigated because of the questions about his qualifications and suitability for the job.

HARASSMENT

Now, it transpires that his term has expired and hence he should exit.

It is unacceptable to have a regulator whose hands are not clean; he has no moral authority to execute the solemn mandate of the office.

Cumulatively, the government must stop this practice of harassing and intimidating independent institutions.