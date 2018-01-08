By EDITORIAL

The country is staring at yet another round of maize flour crisis, bringing to the fore the perennial question of our inability, as a nation, to guarantee sustainable production and supply of the commodity.

For most of last year, the country suffered a shortage of maize due to long droughts. This forced the government to intervene by cushioning importers to bring in the grain and retail the flour at heavily discounted prices.

However, the grace period for the unga subsidy has ended and millers now have to pay market prices for the commodity.

That will, in turn, raise the retail cost, which is bound to hit the consumers badly. Already, there are reports of retailers raising the price of a two-kilogramme packet to about Sh200 from the subsidised Sh90.

There are two issues at play. First, the Sh6 billion subsidy was largely political. The Jubilee administration, then faced with public unrest over a food crisis, had to fork out cash to fund the ad hoc subsidy programme in a bid to stabilise supply.

That was aimed at cooling temperatures and forestalling political backlash.

With the elections gone and Jubilee back in power, however, the urgency and risks seem to have been rested. However, that is naïve because food scarcity is a potential political diatomite any time.

Second, the perennial shortage of maize flour is a serious indictment on our agricultural policies.

It is absurd that the country cannot feed itself despite heavy investments in agriculture.

Major projects rolled out to enhance food production have ended up with depressingly low returns if not as outright failures.

Over the years, we have learnt that the country cannot rely on rain-fed agriculture to feed itself. Neither can it sustain food imports every bad year.

Yet, little has been done to enhance large-scale food production through modern technologies, irrigation or crop diversification.

Further, storage, transportation and marketing of produce is appalling. Tied to this is the fixation with unga as the staple food yet there are other options.