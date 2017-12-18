By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

It’s quite unacceptable that instead of the joy of the festive season, the country is being driven into a grim period of mourning, with scores of people needlessly getting killed on the roads.

In the past week alone, a total of 34 people have perished in accidents that could have been prevented with a little more care and a deeper culture of road safety.

The latest deaths on the Thika-Garissa highway, where 18 lives were lost, come at a time when the country was still mourning another 17 people killed at what has become the killing field of Salgaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

SAFETY

The common denominator is a clear element of human error.

Poor judgment by drivers is a notorious killer on the roads and calls for greater enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Whenever such a crisis occurs, the tendency is to rush to implement measures that are not well-thought-out.

The people killed will not be brought back by these knee-jerk reactions.

FESTIVE SEASON

Our country deserves better. Road deaths are a burden on the economy, considering that the majority of the victims are usually in the most productive segment of society.

The festive season often entails a lot more travel, and the danger of more people getting killed.