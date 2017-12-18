Curb deaths on the roads
Tuesday December 19 2017
It’s quite unacceptable that instead of the joy of the festive season, the country is being driven into a grim period of mourning, with scores of people needlessly getting killed on the roads.
In the past week alone, a total of 34 people have perished in accidents that could have been prevented with a little more care and a deeper culture of road safety.
The latest deaths on the Thika-Garissa highway, where 18 lives were lost, come at a time when the country was still mourning another 17 people killed at what has become the killing field of Salgaa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.
SAFETY
The common denominator is a clear element of human error.
Poor judgment by drivers is a notorious killer on the roads and calls for greater enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.
Whenever such a crisis occurs, the tendency is to rush to implement measures that are not well-thought-out.
The people killed will not be brought back by these knee-jerk reactions.
FESTIVE SEASON
Our country deserves better. Road deaths are a burden on the economy, considering that the majority of the victims are usually in the most productive segment of society.
The festive season often entails a lot more travel, and the danger of more people getting killed.
Traffic police and the National Transport and Safety Authority must step up surveillance and crack down on reckless driving, speeding and unroadworthy vehicles.