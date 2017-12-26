By EDITORIAL

Religious leaders in the country used the Christmas celebrations to rally Kenyans to a common goal of peace and unity — and for a good reason.

The nation is taking too long to recover from months of rancorous electioneering that left deep wounds.

Elections may be over but there is unease all round. Many difficult questions are unanswered.

Mistrust and intolerance still run deep. On Tuesday, for example, Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was ejected from a cultural festival in Mbale, Vihiga County, ostensibly because of his political affiliation.

ISSUES

Though a national leader and respectable member of the community, he was not welcome as he is in government while the community is in the Opposition.

Religious leaders are spot on in pushing the peace and reconciliation agenda.

However, they are unconvincing as most of them are compromised and can no longer stand out as independent and honest arbiters.

We have argued before that there are critical issues that underline the long political impasse that must be confronted and settled before meaningful peace, reconciliation and stability can be guaranteed.

DISENFRANCHISED

Top on the pile is governance. State appointments, distribution of national resources, use of public finances and accountability are quite wanting.

There is a strong feeling of marginalisation among part of the citizenry.

The Jubilee administration is seen as insensitive and arrogant and thriving on populist pronouncements.

Its many lofty promises are hardly honoured. Increasingly, the State is becoming overbearing.

Dissent is severely punished and independent institutions such as civil society organisations muffled.

DIALOGUE

For weeks, there have been calls for national dialogue bringing together political leaders, faiths, civil society, professionals and the youth to deliberate on these issues but the government’s response has been lukewarm.

This is the time to move beyond intention to action.

Calls for peace and national reconciliation are timely because the country must settle down for business.