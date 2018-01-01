By EDITORIAL

The new school calendar begins on Monday with a pack of programmes and activities that require deep reflection and thorough interrogation. Some of them, part of wide-ranging reforms, are administrative, straight-forward and achievable but others are strategic and structural and must be thought through properly.

Top on the card is the plan to change the curriculum from 8-4-4 to 2-6-6-3, which was initially to start this year but had to be put on hold until next year because of fundamental practical and technical challenges.

A review of critical milestones such as curriculum piloting, teacher training, production of books and other teaching and learning resources as well as public sensitisation and mobilisation has established that it is not feasible to roll out the programme this year.

And that is a good thing. It would be disastrous to purport to implement a new education system when the fundamentals are not right. That is what happened when the 8-4-4 was launched in 1985.

FREE SECONDARY EDUCATION

Second, the government is rolling out an expanded programme of free secondary education. It has committed to doubling capitation to secondary schools to cater for all tuition expenses. Parents will then be responsible for boarding and other living expenses.

This is a positive step to enhance access to secondary education, especially for poor children.

However, the challenge is sustainability. Past experience has been unedifying. Free primary education, introduced in 2003, and subsequently subsidised secondary education, launched in 2008, have tottered from one crisis to another due to poor funding.

FUNDING

What is at stake now is even bigger and so the government must be well prepared with proper funding.

Third, the Education ministry is changing the textbook policy and has undertaken to supply the materials to schools to guarantee quality. Again, this requires adequate funding and, importantly, guarding against corruption and pilferage as witnessed in the 1980s.