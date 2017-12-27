By EDITORIAL

The development of a scheme of service for nursery school teachers is well-informed, if long overdue.

The job grading plan compiled by the Council of Governors, Teachers Service Commission and Ministry of Education will lend order, clarity and harmony to a sector that has been running in a slapdash fashion.

Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers — who do the job of shaping the minds of preschoolers and introducing them to the formal education system — have for a long time worked without a formal pay structure, promotion path or job grading.

MOTIVATION

The consequence of that is an unmotivated workforce desperate to keep a job but toiling without hope of career progress, let alone formal recognition.

This has negatively affected quality at the most nascent schooling stage.

Thankfully, the new scheme of service now gives the teachers a clear career progression path determined by the level of education and a standard salary structure.

Apart from motivating the tutors, nursery schools will attract highly educated professionals.

BUDGET

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission, which is the last approval point for the scheme, must study and sanction it quickly so that it is enforced expeditiously.