At the heart of the matter is sugar production, which is based on a protectionist model that cannot survive in liberalised markets.

State establishments are characterised by bureaucracy, political patronage and inefficiencies that render them non-competitive.

State sugar milling plants have a dubious record of poor performance and indebtedness. Some went under in the 1980s and have defied all attempts to revive them. Consequently, the government has made several attempts to sell the factories to private investors to revitalise and get them kicking but in vain.

Once again, the matter is up for discussion. The government, through the Privatisation Commission, wants to offload five sugar companies — Nzoia, Miwani, Muhoroni, Chemelil and Sony — and, hopefully, get them back on the rails. Privatisation is touted as the best solution for failed public entities. It is based on the premise that private investors can turn around lethargic entities and operate them competitively.

Whereas this applies to the sugar millers, there are equally vexed policy and structural issues that have rendered the firms dysfunctional, so that even if they were privatised without tackling the fundamentals, we may not achieve the objectives.

SUGAR PRODUCTION

At the heart of the matter is sugar production, which is based on a protectionist model that cannot survive in liberalised markets. The unit cost of sugar production in Kenya is unreasonably higher than big international producers such as Brazil, India, Pakistan and Mexico. Indeed, the local sugar industry faces a bleak future when the Comesa protectionist regime ends in 2019.

Moreover, the production chain is inefficient; it takes 18 months to grow sugarcane while other countries have faster-maturing varieties that reduce operational costs.

INDEBTED

Alternatives such as sugar beet have significantly changed the business equation. Further, the sugar firms are heavily indebted, rendering them unattractive to investors.

We support privatisation of the factories because it is the best way to salvage the companies. But this should be done within a broader ecosystem that takes cognisance of appropriate policies and business models, good governance and best practices.