The country will look back at this year as one when our sportsmen and women achieved some success.

Most spectacular was hosting the World Under-18 Championships in athletics in July that witnessed a record turnout of more than 65,000 fans on the final day, a number never witnessed before in such junior events.

Our athletes did well, winning four gold, seven silver and four bronze medals, a performance that was extended to the World Championships’ senior event in August in London.

Team Kenya won 11 medals: Five gold, two silver and four bronze, finishing second to USA.

Kenya Under-19 men’s cricket team staged an inspiring pitch to qualify for the World Cricket Under-19 tournament next month in New Zealand, reviving hopes that the country could rediscover its past glory in the game.

CECAFA

National soccer team Harambee Stars won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup a few days ago, giving the team leverage ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round to resume in March.

The Rugby Sevens team also faces the Commonwealth Games and World Cup next year.

The rugby 15s team also faces the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, among other disciplines that will be active and largely the Commonwealth Games in April in Australia.