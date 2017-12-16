The council must stand on its feet and parry off intrusive designs of the national government.

Now, the political parties have developed a canny interest in the council which, although not unexpected, is likely to be used to kill the spirit of devolution.

By EDITORIAL

The Council of Governors is a non-partisan organisation whose core mandate is to promote devolution.

Essentially, it provides a platform through which the governors collectively relate and interact with the national government bearing in mind the diverse needs and political interests across the counties.

By its very nature, it is political to the extent that it is composed of governors who are politicians. But, in principle, it expected to operate above parochial political interests.

Its focus should largely be developmental. However, the council is increasingly getting politicised. The first two chairpersons of the council, Isaac Ruto and Peter Munya, made great political capital out of it and, in some respects, nearly lost the vision and direction it was established to serve.

GOVERNORS

This week, the council convened an induction meeting for the governors, most them new, having been elected at the last General Election in August. However, the meeting turned out to be a parley for scheming for the new leadership of the council.

Jubilee, the ruling party, has devised a scheme to take over the leadership of the council and the objective is clearly to control it. Underpinning this is the perception that the council had become so antagonistic to the national government, hence the desire to implant pliant governors to lead it. This is detrimental to the independence and effectiveness of the council.

Although the council should not be adversarial, it should not be sycophantic and malleable. It is an autonomous institution that stands for devolution and, in this context, should not be seen as an extension of any political formation. The council must stand on its feet and parry off intrusive designs of the national government or any other institution.

This is why we are calling on the governors to be on the lookout and stand for what is right.

POLITICAL PARTIES

Devolution must work and that requires strong and unflinching defenders. So when independent institutions that should shield it capitulate, then the cause is lost.

Democracy requires respect for institutions. Thus, political parties must give the council a chance to execute its mandate. Plots by the parties to compromise the council must stop. Inasmuch as the governors belong to political parties, they must remember that they are answerable to voters individually and collectively, hence must resist attempts to push partisan interests.