Christmas should be an occasion for joy, as believers mark perhaps the most important date in the Christian calendar that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ironically, however, it often turns into gloom and misery largely due to the devastating consequences of overindulgence.

Unfortunately, to many people, including even non-believers, Christmas is all about travel, drink, food and revellery, contrary to the core message that this religious occasion is meant to convey.

On Monday, many people will be exhibiting unimaginable greed, opulence and selfishness which, actually, go against the teaching of Christ about the need for humility and love for others above oneself.

ROAD FATALITIES

What goes on in many communities as they celebrate Christmas is a negation of what Christ’s own birth in a manger symbolises, which is simplicity.

The run-up to this Christmas has been rather gloomy, with nearly 100 people killed on the roads across the country.

Some of the worst accidents have occurred on the highways in well-known black spots.

As many more people travel from towns to their rural homes and others to holiday destinations, there will be more vehicles on the roads and inevitably more crashes are bound to occur.

CRIME

It is also during this time that crime mounts.

Not surprisingly, on the spot are the police and the National Transport and Safety Authority, whose duty is to fight crime and curb road crashes, respectively.

But the two agencies cannot be everywhere and every time to ensure everybody’s safety.