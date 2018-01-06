By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Kenyans are slowly recovering from the long and rancorous electioneering that left the country divided right down in the middle. The scars are still visible and will take time to heal. But whatever the case, the country must turn the corner and get going.

But it is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission that presided over the elections that was left with the egg on the face. It suffered serious credibility crisis when the Supreme Court annulled the August 8 presidential elections on the grounds they were fatally flawed and the outcome severely compromised.

Consequently, the court ordered a repeat presidential election and pointedly, directed the commission to undertake fundamental administrative and structural reforms to guarantee credibility of the second poll.

CREDIBILITY

Some steps were undertaken to redeem the commission credibility. Despite the changes, the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) boycotted the second poll, arguing the desired restructuring had not been done and therefore, the playing ground was inordinately skewed in favour of Jubilee.

Although the elections were finally held in October and President Uhuru Kenyatta had a walk-over, the polls lost integrity and the winner left grappling with legitimacy question.

To be sure, Nasa has emphatically refused to accept the outcome of the elections, arguing it was blemished.

It is against this backdrop that the commission is now embarking on a national assessment of its processes, systems and structures to restore confidence in the electoral process.

RENEWAL

Evaluation is integral for institutional renewal and regeneration; it provides basis for real improvement and strengthening. Notably, Nasa has trained its sights on pursuit of electoral justice, premising its argument on the fact that the past three general elections – 2007, 2013 and 2017 – were disastrous; that they were manipulated to deny the opposition victory.

Redeeming the image of IEBC is paramount. But it must start by tackling the political question — are politicians ready for a free and fair elections? Is IEBC itself ready for reform, or is it engaging in public relations?

VIOLENCE

Following the electoral debacle of 2007 that precipitated devastating violence, the subsequent coalition government set up a commission to inquire into the poll process under retired South African judge Johann Krieggler, which proposed far-reaching reforms electoral reforms.

Except for a few changes, most of the recommendations were never implemented, which explains the continued recurrence of electoral malpractices.