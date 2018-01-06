By EDITORIAL

Kenya Power must put its house in order and stop trickery. As a public entity, the firm must operate transparently and raise revenues genuinely.

We are saying so because of the revelation that the power firm is imposing excessively high tariffs on consumers ostensibly to recover costs it hid as it played politics with bills last year.

It is emerging that the firm incurred heavy expenditures in sourcing power but kept that to itself for fear of creating an alarm of high bills during an election year.

Now that elections are over, the firm has resorted to slapping huge bills to consumers. Clearly, this is a dishonest way of doing business.

DROUGHT HITS

When drought hits, as it did last year, it has implication on costs of power generation and consumers fairly understands that logic.

But to hide that fact and pull a surprise by introducing high bills later is devious.

Expansion of power supply was a key campaign agenda by the Jubilee Administration last year.

The leadership traversed the country switching on lights even in mud-walled and grass-thatched houses to show that power was accessible to all and sundry.

POLITICAL STUNTS

Cost of installation were drastically reduced and mode of payment relaxed to allow as many as possible to access power.

However, in light of the new revelations of the operations of Kenya Power, one wonders whether such initiatives were genuine or sheer political stunts to woo votes.