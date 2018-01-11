If the politicians have any grievances, these must be conveyed through the right channels.

By EDITORIAL

There is a worrying trend, whereby some politicians have in the past few days stormed schools purporting to eject newly posted head teachers.

That is illegal, indespicable and criminal. Such acts must be strongly condemned and action promptly taken against the culprits. This ‘law of the jungle’ poses a grave threat to the smooth running of schools.

The first incident occurred in Bungoma County, where a group of MCAs invaded a school, dragged the principal out of his office and locked the door, vowing never to let him take charge of the school.

CRIMINAL INCIDENT

In another blatantly criminal incident occurred in Makueni, petulant MCAs blocked a new principal from accessing a school to which he has been posted.

Thankfully, police acted promptly, restoring law and order. In Bungoma, they rescued the principal from his tormentors while in Makueni the MCAs were arrested.

These are illegal actions as the politicians have absolutely no role in supervising the management of schools. That vital role belongs to the Education ministry and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

