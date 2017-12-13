By EDITORIAL

The apparently muted public response to the government’s ambitious plan to build 500,000 new houses is a clear indication of some scepticism.

And yet President Uhuru Kenyatta has listed this as one of the key priorities that should define his legacy as he leaves office in 2022 at the end of this second and final five-year term.

According to the World Bank, Kenya needs 2 million low-income homes and building them would boost the economy.

But it also acknowledges that the traditional mortgages are too costly, and it would be a good idea to explore other avenues, especially increased involvement of savings and credit co-operative societies.

Even as President Kenyatta unveils his housing plan, the doubt is understandable. Towns face an annual shortage of 200,000 housing units, with only 50,000 being built.

The 500,000 houses should go a long way in alleviating the shortage.

The government is promising to reduce the cost of mortgages, cut construction cost using innovative technologies and materials and provide low-cost funds.

It’s perhaps too early to judge, as it is not clear when the programme will begin.