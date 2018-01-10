There have been cases of Kenyans who traffic their compatriots into enslavement and exploitation with some getting battered or killed by heartless employers or their agents.

Kenyans wishing to go abroad in search of greener pastures should first check and confirm the status of the recruiting firms.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The registration of 45 private firms to help secure jobs for Kenyans overseas is a long-overdue move to streamline an area that has caused a lot of pain and agony for many innocent people.

It should help to rid the labour market of the bogus hiring agencies that often prey on Kenyans seeking well-paying jobs overseas.

It will, indeed, also spare the government the needless headache of having to intervene in disputes involving citizens who land in trouble in foreign countries.

National Employment Authority director-general Rael Rotich said the companies will have their contracts run until January 2019, when they can reapply.

GREENER PASTURES

She is encouraging Kenyans wishing to go abroad in search of greener pastures to first check and confirm the status of the recruiting firms.

Hopefully, we will see an end to the heart-rending tales of Kenyans lured overseas with promises of non-existent jobs or trapped in shady contracts. There have been cases of Kenyans who traffic their compatriots into enslavement and exploitation with some getting battered or killed by heartless employers or their agents.