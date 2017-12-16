Each institution has its clearly defined constitutional role that must be respected.

t is important that each of the arms of government freely discharges its mandate without undue interference.

Now settling down in his second and final five-year term, President Uhuru Kenyatta is definitely concerned about solidifying his legacy.

He has sounded quite reconciliatory towards his political opponents. But he has also warned he will not tolerate despondency and threats against peace and national unity, putting on notice politicians talking about secession.

The President stunned everybody by dismissing judges as wakora (crooks) after the Supreme Court annulled his victory in the August 8 elections.

The same Supreme Court would uphold his win in the October 26 repeat presidential election. It is interesting, therefore, that he is now urging the Judiciary to take criticism positively.

The President is quite right that even the Executive gets criticised a lot. However, criticism is not the same thing as insults. Perhaps, he should just have apologised for his angry words against the Judiciary.

The President is quite right that even the Executive gets criticised a lot. However, criticism is not the same thing as insults. Perhaps, he should just have apologised for his angry words against the Judiciary.

Each institution has its clearly defined constitutional role that must be respected.

In the same vein, the political leadership in the country should reflect on its speech, weigh their words and distinguish between criticism and insult.