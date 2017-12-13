The key point is to maintain the honour that goes with the awards or they risk being deprecated and rendered useless.

Now, it seems we have fallen back into that old trap.

The National Honours Act 2013 provides explicit stipulations for the conferment of awards.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The public uproar over the national awards conferred on some individuals on Jamhuri Day is understandable.

They were undeserved and demean the spirit of national honours. There are certain artefacts and items that carry with them national honours and for good measure have well-defined guidelines.

National awards are administered by the Head of State and carry a ring of honour.

They are meant to recognise and acknowledge those who have demonstrated selfless service to the nation or excelled in given endeavours of human pursuit, impacting positively and widely on society. Never were they intended to be used arbitrarily or to please cronies.

The National Honours Act 2013 provides explicit stipulations for the conferment of awards.

It has a long and well-thought-out process that involves an advisory committee, criteria for identification and scrutiny of individuals proposed for awards.

The objective is to eliminate whimsical practices experienced in the past when awards went to those who least qualified but got them simply because of their connections.

Now, it seems we have fallen back into that old trap.

What happened this time round was shameful. Individuals of dubious character; people who shot into the limelight through infamy or those domiciled at State House or work proximate to power were awarded the Head of State Commendation; which they do not deserve, at all.

Some of these people have no citation to write home about. Some thrive on online bullying or playing sycophant.

Others are simply relatives of influential people, whose singular qualification is marital or blood ties. This taints the image of the government.

Every Kenyan has a right to receive a national award.

But when awards become items for self-glorification, buying loyalty or keeping political patronage, then they cease to have meaning.

The noble objective is lost and they become commodities for transactional enterprise. President Uhuru Kenyatta must admit that his advisers misled him and cancel the awards.