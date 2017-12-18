By EDITORIAL

County governments ought to be more accountable to the public if the benefits of devolution are to be felt.

This is why it is important for governors from pastoralist areas to take seriously the challenge thrown at them by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, who wants them to explain what they have done with the Sh200 billion they have received since 2013.

However, the challenge does not only go to governors from the pastoralist areas, although they face a bigger responsibility because they are leaders in traditionally marginalised areas.

It applies to all the 47 governors across the country.

ACCOUNTABILITY

Devolution was meant to make a difference in key sectors such as agriculture, health, early childhood education and other critical services.

The money allocated to them must count for something. But that is not all.

The Constitution envisaged that the citizens would play a big role in deciding the priority areas for counties.

Their input before, during and after projects are initiated and completed is an integral part of the accountability envisaged in the Constitution.

As such, the call by Mr Duale should not be dismissed on the offhand as a rhetorical political question.

RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

Rather, coming so soon after the elections, it should be a cause for reflection among the governors and other leaders at the county level.

It is also a call to take stock of how the county governments have performed and what they need to do to perform even better for the benefit of the people.

It is worrying that a huge chunk of the expenditure at both the county and national levels goes to paying salaries and meeting recurrent expenditure.

This is far from the ideal envisioned by the Constitution.

PUBLIC FUNDS

Indeed, Mr Duale should also remove the logs in the eyes of his fellow legislators who intend to increase their own pay.

This goes against the public interest. Leadership, as has been noted, is a service, and not a gravy train.