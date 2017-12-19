By EDITORIAL

This is not a particularly good time for the leadership of the National Police Service.

Coming just after the elections during which accusations of brutality were levelled against the police, there is more bad news.

A key donor has cancelled funding, indicating that they are not convinced that their money will be going to good use.

And the battered image of the police has taken a further beating with a bizarre story from Nyeri County.

If the clobbering of the opposition protesters could be justified with the argument that these were adults who got what they deserved, locking up little children in the cells simply cannot.

Five children aged between four and 10 years were held in the cells for more than 20 hours after being arrested for allegedly stealing scrap metal.

All the officers must be conversant with the stringent legal requirements on how to handle children.

Indeed, the Children’s Act that has provisions meant to protect them.

It is disgusting that the very people whose duty it is to maintain law and order could so blatantly violate children’s rights.

It’s not too late for the service to try and follow its own code of conduct in a bid to salvage its terribly damaged image.