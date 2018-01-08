By EDITORIAL

The northeastern region continues to bear the brunt of attacks by the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab despite remarkable gains in efforts to secure the country.

This is a wake-up call to the authorities to intensify the campaign to rid the country of the menace.

Quite gratifying is the decline in the number of terrorist attacks in Nairobi, Mombasa and other towns. And the security forces deserve all the kudos for this.

However, there is a need to send a strong message to the terrorists that there will be no haven for them on our territory.

Of grave concern is an apparent change of tactics by Al-Shabaab with attacks targeting mobile phone communication masts.

This trend has been noted in the region with the latest incident in Wajir County on Sunday.

Their aim is to paralyse communication, making it harder for security personnel to exchange intelligence and co-ordinate operations and responses.

It is also aimed at preventing residents from passing on information to security agencies.

This is why the damaged mast must be restored as soon as possible to encourage volunteers to pass information to the police.

This is pure sabotage of vital public installations that must be resisted at all costs.

A good starting point is to secure all the masts as the campaign to eliminate the terrorists continues.