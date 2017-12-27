By EDITORIAL

South Sudan has a chance to exorcise the war ghost.

Last week’s ceasefire deal that came into force on Sunday is the last opportunity — as the United Nations warned — for the youngest nation to pull itself together and prepare to function as a democracy.

Incessant conflicts and instability in South Sudan is a major drawback to Kenya.

The negotiations and eventual signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Naivasha between the then-rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and the Government of Sudan in 2005 was led by Kenya.

This paved the way for a government of national unity and set the timetable for a referendum that created the independent state of South Sudan.

REFUGEES

Kenya has borne the brunt of the conflict in South Sudan with thousands of South Sudanese refugees domiciled in the country.

Relief operations serving South Sudan are based in Kenya, which also offers a transit path for goods to the war-wracked country.

Kenya, therefore, has unwaveringly campaigned for normalcy in South Sudan.

Yet South Sudan is a sad story and adds to the gory narrative that nothing good can come out of Africa.

CIVIL WAR

After years of civil war, it became independent in 2011 beaming with hope and promise. But this was short-lived.

It soon found itself in an intractable leadership struggle pitting President Salva Kiir and First Vice-President Riek Machar that led to a calamitous fallout in 2013 and subsequent vicious fight for control of the country.

Several attempts have since been made to reconcile the factions without success.

In the meantime, the nascent nation hurtled from one crisis to another.

COMMITMENT

Thousands fled to neighbouring countries, mainly Kenya and Uganda.

Searing famine gripped the country and development stalled as international donors withdrew.

To bring South Sudan back to the league of democratic states, President Kiir, his nemesis Dr Machar and the other signatories to the new peace deal brokered under the auspices of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) must commit to it.