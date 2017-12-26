By EDITORIAL

Sometimes it takes just a single bad decision to undo all the good work that has been painstakingly done by an agency or institution over a long period.

The Christmas Day bus accident on the Kericho-Kisumu highway in which three people, including a police officer, died could just be one of those.

Questions abound about how a commuter bus plying a Nairobi route was cleared for the long distance night travel to Kisumu.

Scores of other people were injured in the 7pm crash.

Preliminary police findings at the scene of the incident seem to point to human error and the vehicle’s condition as the possible causes of the fatal accident.

Kericho County Commander James Mugera said the driver lost control of the bus after its brakes failed downhill.

And with scores of the NTSA officials and traffic police so active on the highways during this festive season, carrying out checks in an effort to curb the notorious holiday road carnage, this accident casts doubt on their effectiveness.

If the bus is, eventually, confirmed to have been unroadworthy, the question will be whether it was given a clean bill of health by the NTSA for the trip.

According to official statistics, nearly 200 people have perished in road accidents this month alone, caused mainly by speeding and errors of judgment by drivers.