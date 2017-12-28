By EDITORIAL

The proliferation of street families in Nairobi is, perhaps, the city county leadership’s most visible challenge, being such an eyesore. There are many other problems — including the acute housing shortage, inadequate water supply and insufficient infrastructure to support the fast-growing population of 3 million.

It is, therefore, encouraging to note that the county leadership has set aside Sh1.5 billion to tackle the menace, which is more evident in the city centre.

This issue is so pressing that the leadership has deemed it fit to include it in the County Annual Development Plan. Hopefully, past shortcomings have been addressed.

Similar programmes were abandoned midstream after the street families were rounded up and bundled into makeshift centres in the suburbs.

PROPER PLANNING

The officers driving the fresh initiative will, no doubt, be aware that most of these people soon escaped and returned to the streets.

The more than 60,000 street children are a big burden that calls for proper planning. The completion of the Ruai Street Children Rehabilitation project in the Eastlands is just part of the answer. However, it does not address the plight of young mothers and the elderly.