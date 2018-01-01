The NTSA and police must shun the knee-jerk reactions that tend to favour blanket punishment.

By EDITORIAL

If merely declaring road accidents a national disaster is the best way to get the attention required to stop the carnage, then it had better be done quickly. But there is a need to treat this menace as a national crisis and urgently mobilise resources to deal with it.

Over the festive season, nearly 200 lives were lost on the roads. The most notorious killing field is the Salgaa black spot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. On Sunday morning, nearly 40 people perished in a crash involving a bus and a lorry. Another 17 had died there earlier and there have been several other fatal crashes elsewhere.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has responded to the latest slaughter by suspending night bus travel.

SOLUTION

Although the reaction is understandable, it is doubtful whether it really is the solution. Between the NTSA and traffic police, there is enough capacity to tackle the problem. And there are enough traffic rules and regulations to enhance road safety.

The NTSA and police must shun the knee-jerk reactions that tend to favour blanket punishment. Indeed, there was already a ban on night bus travel in place with stringent conditions for bus companies wishing to be cleared.